COVID-19 cases cross 8,000 in Telangana, 38 dead

Telangana has crossed 8,000 COVID-19 positive cases on a single day. On Saturday, 8,126 people were detected with coronavirus and 38 people have died, according to media bulletin. The numbers indicate the rate at which people are dying progressively. While 29 people died on Wednesday, the toll was 33 on Friday and 38 on Saturday.

The highest of 1,259 cases were detected in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by 676 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, 591 in Rangareddy, and 497 in Nizamabad. High number of cases are being reported in other districts too. Only five districts reported less than 100 cases, according to the details in daily media bulletin. From March 2, 2020 to April 24 of this year, a total of 1.24 crore samples were put to test and 3.95 lakh detected with coronavirus. Of the total, 62,929 were active cases while 3.30 lakh recovered and 1,999 died.