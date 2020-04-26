COVID-19 cases cross 1,000 mark in Telangana

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana crossed the 1,000 mark as 11 more cases were detected from Saturday night to Sunday evening. Now, the total till April 26 stands at 1,001. While the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s data indicates that one more death was reported in the State, bulletin issued by Telangana Health department stated that there were no deaths.

Among the people who are in isolation wards of government hospitals, nine were discharged. A 75-year-old man, who was contact of a person who has returned from Delhi, was cured and discharged.

All the 11 cases were reported in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. While large number of cases were detected in Suryapet (83), Gadwal (45) and Vikarabad (37) districts in the past a few days, zero cases were detected from Saturday night to Sunday evening.

Officials said that they have already tested all contacts of COVID-19 cases in the districts and imposed strict containment measures in the three districts. As per information released by the State Health department, of the 1,001 cases, 660 are active cases, 316 were discharged, and 25 people suffering from the disease have died.