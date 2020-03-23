COVID-19 Call Centre at Karimnagar District Collectorate

In the wake of a person testing postive for the dreaded COVID-19 virus in Karimnagar town, Collector K. Shashanka has appealed to the people suspected of having the virus infection to approach the District Headquarters Hospital and avail medical treatment at the special COVID-19 reception counter in Karimnagar town.

In a press note here today, he informed that people can reach the Call Centre in the Collectorate by dialling 0878-2234732 for any clarifications on the COVID-19 virus, symptoms, treatment, and quarantine facilities, etc.

Further, Mr. Shashanka appealed to the people not to venture out till March 31 unless and until it was an emergency and maintain personal hygiene by washing their hands regularly and using sanitiser.