Telangana

COVID-19 Call Centre at Karimnagar District Collectorate

Collector appeals to suspects to avail help by approaching the District Headquarters Hospital

In the wake of a person testing postive for the dreaded COVID-19 virus in Karimnagar town, Collector K. Shashanka has appealed to the people suspected of having the virus infection to approach the District Headquarters Hospital and avail medical treatment at the special COVID-19 reception counter in Karimnagar town.

For full information

In a press note here today, he informed that people can reach the Call Centre in the Collectorate by dialling 0878-2234732 for any clarifications on the COVID-19 virus, symptoms, treatment, and quarantine facilities, etc.

Further, Mr. Shashanka appealed to the people not to venture out till March 31 unless and until it was an emergency and maintain personal hygiene by washing their hands regularly and using sanitiser.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2020 5:35:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/covid-19-call-centre-at-karimnagar-district-collectorate/article31143259.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY