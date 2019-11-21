Couple involved in serial robberies arrested

The Nalgonda police on Thursday arrested a Bangalore-based couple, Mohammed Feroz and Sara Fathima, in allegedly in connection with serial robberies in residential colonies of the town.

They were stopped in a regular police check on the Narketpally-Addanki State Highway, riding a motorcycle without registered number plate. And details disclosed by them were unusual and suspicious, the police said.

According to Nalgonda Rural police, their description – “a man and a woman in burqa on a Pulsar motorcycle without number plate”, was close to a complaint filed last week.

On November 12, Manchukonda Sudheer Kumar, a resident of Marriguda, reported that their house was burgled and the robbers escaped in front of their eyes, when they were returning from Karthika Purnima rituals at a temple.

Reports revealed by DSP G. Venkateswara Reddy, who presented the arrested before media persons on Thursday, said Feroz, 32, was involved in several house-breaking and chain-snatching thefts, as found with Saroornagar police. He had also served a Preventive Detention order in Hyderabad in 2015.

A car driver in Hyderabad, Feroz, along with his wife Fathima, police said, agreed to have committed nine events of theft in Nalgonda, which involved 10 tola gold ornaments and ₹ 1.6 lakh cash. They carry just a screwdriver and rod and target locked houses, mostly during the day.

The couple has been remanded to judicial custody.