Couple involved in serial robberies arrested

Nalgonda DSP G. Venkateswar Reddy along with his team presenting the arrested robbers before media on Thursday.

Nalgonda DSP G. Venkateswar Reddy along with his team presenting the arrested robbers before media on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Singam Venkataramana

The Nalgonda police on Thursday arrested a Bangalore-based couple, Mohammed Feroz and Sara Fathima, in allegedly in connection with serial robberies in residential colonies of the town.

They were stopped in a regular police check on the Narketpally-Addanki State Highway, riding a motorcycle without registered number plate. And details disclosed by them were unusual and suspicious, the police said.

According to Nalgonda Rural police, their description – “a man and a woman in burqa on a Pulsar motorcycle without number plate”, was close to a complaint filed last week.

On November 12, Manchukonda Sudheer Kumar, a resident of Marriguda, reported that their house was burgled and the robbers escaped in front of their eyes, when they were returning from Karthika Purnima rituals at a temple.

Reports revealed by DSP G. Venkateswara Reddy, who presented the arrested before media persons on Thursday, said Feroz, 32, was involved in several house-breaking and chain-snatching thefts, as found with Saroornagar police. He had also served a Preventive Detention order in Hyderabad in 2015.

A car driver in Hyderabad, Feroz, along with his wife Fathima, police said, agreed to have committed nine events of theft in Nalgonda, which involved 10 tola gold ornaments and ₹ 1.6 lakh cash. They carry just a screwdriver and rod and target locked houses, mostly during the day.

The couple has been remanded to judicial custody.

Nov 21, 2019

