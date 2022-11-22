  1. EPaper
Country made bomb explodes at bus stand

Such crude explosives used to scare away wild boars from farms, say sources

November 22, 2022 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Country made bombs that were found at a bus stand in Husnabad in Siddipet district on Tuesday.

A country made bomb exploded near Husnabad RTC bus stand in Siddipet district on Tuesday. However, no one was injured in the incident. Police have recovered five bombs. These explosives are reportedly made to scare wild boars and keep them from eating away the crops on farms.

According to sources, officials alerted the police following the explosion of a crude bomb. The police, who recovered five unexploded bombs from the site, are going through the footage of CC cameras in that area for information.

