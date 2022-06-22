Cotton to be cultivated in 70 lakh acres: Niranjan Reddy

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy said that cotton will be cultivated in about 70 lakh acres while red gram will be taken up in 15 lakh acres.

Mr. Reddy said this at a review meeting with Rythu Bandhu Samiti president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, agriculture commissioner Raghunandan Rao, and special commissioner Hanumanthu on Wednesday.

“Wet manure will be supplied to about 11 lakh acres, and extended to another 5 lakh acres. Farmers are suggested not to sow till there is a rainfall of at least 6 cm to 7.5 cm in heavy soils and 5 cm to 6.5 cm in loose soils. If not there, the seeds will be lost,” said Mr. Reddy.

He also asked farmers not to buy loose seeds or from unauthorised shops and keep the receipt and covers for any future references to take action if the seed was of low quality.

Referring to excess use of fertilizers, the Minister said that this would result in increased expenditure and damage the soil health.