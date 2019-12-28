Cotton farmers to end year on a happy note

Cotton farmers in Telangana, especially in former composite Adilabad district, will end the year on a happy note thanks to the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) dominating trading across the State with its minimum support price (MSP) operations, the MSP being ₹ 5,550 for long staple variety. The Corporation has purchased over 85 per cent of arrivals in Adilabad, Mahabubnagar and Warangal agriculture market yards to emerge on top of all CCI State units in the country.

According to reports, the CCI has purchased over 70 lakh quintals of cotton in the State as on December 23. The cumulative purchases made by the Corporation in the 10 market yards in Adilabad district, one of the major cotton growing areas in the country, alone come up to nearly 12 lakh quintals as on December 24.

“The yield is between 8 quintals and 10 quintals per acre. The produce is dry making it qualitatively good and within CCI norms,” observed Adilabad Agriclutre Officer (Technical) Shiva Kumar.

Of the 3.5 lakh hectare of area under cotton cultivation in old united Adilabad district, Adilabad accounts for 1.33 lakh hectare. The Agriculture department expects the total production to be around 30 lakh quintals in this district alone until the end of the season in February-March.

“Trading is now a smooth affair after the initial hiccups owing to the high moisture content,” pointed out the in-charge Adilabad District Marketing Officer Md. Ashfaq. “The arrivals will pick up in the coming weeks as cotton picking in the interior areas has picked up speed,” he added.

The CCI is, however, faced with a complaint of denying farmers the incentive of ₹ 55.50 for every percentage point of moisture content below the mark of 8. “If the Corporation can deduct money depending on the moisture content between 8 and 12 per cent, it must pay the incentive to farmers whose produce is qualitatively good,” demanded Telangana Rashtra Samithit farmer leader B. Goverdhan Reddy.

“The arrivals of cotton with less than 8 moisture content is meagre and we are not paying the incentive on it as the cotton seed is exhibiting heavy moisture causing us to incur losses,” clarified CCI Adilabad Branch Manager, Sanjay Kumar. “We are uploading data pertaining moisture content so that farmers can get the incentive once the CCI pays it,” Mr. Ashfaq added of the initiative on the part of his department.