Coronavirus | Telangana reports first death

The first death of a person who tested positive for coronavirus, was recorded in Telangana. A 74-year-old man with travel history to Delhi died at a private hospital. Samples collected from him tested positive for the virus.
Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that the 74-year-old man went to a masjid in Delhi. The deceased had history of pneumonia. He got admitted at a corporate hospital for treatment, not as a COVID-19 patient but as a patient suffering from a health ailment, and died there. The death was reported to the State Health department.
“As he has travel history to Delhi, we took the body, collected the samples which tested positive for coronavirus,” Mr Rajender said.
