Coronavirus | Government lifts lockdown in Telangana

Students allowed to attend classes from July 1.

The Telangana government has totally lifted the lockdown in the State from Sunday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, while reviewing the future course on the lockdown in the State which expired on Saturday. The decision was based on the reports of the Health Department that said the Covid cases and the positivity rate had dropped significantly and that the pandemic was fully under control in the State, a release of the CMO said.

The Cabinet instructed all departments to lift lockdown norms in the State.

The meeting took note of the decline in Covid not only across the country but also the neighbouring States. The decline was faster in Telangana than other States.

Therefore, the Cabinet has asked the Education Department to start all categories of educational institutions with full preparedness from July 1. The students could appear for classes physically.

The meeting appealed to public to extend their cooperation to the decision as it was aimed to restore normal life and not hamper livelihood of common people.

The meeting, however, cautioned public against negligence towards safety protocols of Covid after relaxation of restrictions. They must adopt self imposed discipline of wearing masks, maintaining social distance and using sanitisers.