Convergence of efforts bring up groundwater table in Mahabubnagar

Groundwater level up by 7 metres in as many years

Convergence of efforts to improve the groundwater table in the reorganised Mahabubnagar district, known for water scarcity and migration of people in search of better livelihoods for ages in spite of the river Krishna flowing nearby, have helped bring up the resource level by about 7 metres in as many years.

Measures, including revival of minor irrigation tanks taken up under Mission Kakatiya, their re-filling with river water for irrigation and construction of checkdams across rivulets for water conservation and irrigation have helped build up groundwater table and increase the sustainability of borewells, ultimately resulting in the irrigated area considerably.

According to Chief Engineer (Irrigation), Mahabubnagar, V. Ramesh a total of 27 major checkdams have been constructed in seven mandals of the district during the last few years with an expenditure of ₹160.44 crore. “Apart from water conservation and improving the groundwater table in the areas surrounding the structures, the checkdams have also helped irrigate 10,128 acres directly,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Once one of the drought-prone districts in Telangana, Mahabubnagar not only had comparable very less irrigated area in spite of having more cultivable area and a major river flowing nearby but also severe drinking water problem. Groundwater was over exploited in majority areas. Statistics on the groundwater position in the district state that 83.3% (2,211 sq km) of the 2,656 square km area of the district was below 10 metres beneath the ground level and beyond in June 2014, when Telangana attained Statehood.

Of the 2,211 sq km area under severe groundwater stress, 8.3% area (221 sq km) was in the dark (red) zone where the resource was available beyond 20 metre depth from surface level, while another 16.8% area (445 sq km) was in the orange zone where groundwater was available at the depth between 15 metres and 20 metres below ground level.

However, the multi-pronged intervention, including construction of checkdams across local streams (rivulets), has worked wonders and improved the groundwater position considerably with no area under dark zone or orange zone as recorded in January this year. Groundwater availability in a total of 81.6% area (2,167 sq km) was below 10 meters beneath ground level including 449 sq km (16.9%) with the resource available up to 5 metres below ground level.

In January, the average groundwater table in Mahabubnagar district was 6.54 metres against 13.28 in June 2014. It has dipped to 17.64 metres in 2015-16, 17.33 metres in 2018-19, 16.17 metres in 2016-17, 15.18 metres in 2017-18, 15.11 metres in 2019-20. However, it shot up to 8.1 metres in 2020-21. In February this year, it was at 7.56 metres.