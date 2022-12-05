Contestants come up with a variety of recipes

December 05, 2022 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST

The sixth round of The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ cookery competition was held at Nizamabad on Sunday which saw an overwhelming response.

Ms. A. Indira was adjudged the winner of the of The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ preliminary round. The winner showcased her talent by bringing a variety of dishes like billala pulusu with jawar roti and polelu bakshalu. Participants presented dishes that represented the flavour of Telangana with Gold Winner Cooking Oil. Judges for the contest Vah chef Sanjay Thumma, ETV chef Raju said that the judging criteria for the dishes were based on taste, texture, flavour and presentation.

Kalveni Priya was adjudged first runner-up while P. Srimathi was adjudged the second runner-up.

Ramana Reddy, regional manager, The Hindu Group - Telangana, Sanjay Thumma, chef Raju, M. Krishnamoorthy, area sales officer- Gold Winner Cooking Oil, Krishna Malapally, area sales manager, Telangana – Life Spice, Sravan Kumar, territory sales manager from GRB Ghee, Rakesh, area sales manager from Bambino, Rajashekar and Mr. Ram Mohan Reddy, area sales manager from Medimix, Ambaathi Janarthan, State sales manager distributed the prizes to the winners and runner-ups.

The title sponsor is Gold Winner Cooking Oil. The event is an initiative by The Hindu, powered by LifeSpice and GRB Ghee, in association with Preethi Zodiac 2.0, Bambino. Textiles partner is CMR Shopping Mall, Hygiene partner is Medimix , G Square Group is the realty partner, Energy Partner is IOCL, Housing finance partner is Hinduja Housing Finance, Banking partner is DBS Bank, ETV is the telecast partner and knowledge partner: Vahchef Sanjay Thumma.