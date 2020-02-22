Telangana

Constable injured as gun goes off accidentally

He was on sentry duty

A Telangana State Special Police constable, N. Kiran, working in Tiryani police station in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district had his throat pierced by a bullet as his gun went off accidentally on Saturday.

According to Tiryani Sub Inspector of Police Pushpala Rama Rao, the constable was assumed to have been cleaning his self loading rifle (SLR) while on sentry duty when it accidentally went off and the bullet injured him as a result. The constable was found in a pool of blood and lost consciousness even as his colleagues rushed to his help. He was immediately shifted to Bellampally hospital in a serious condition. The constable hailed from Choutupally in Tandur mandal of the same district.

