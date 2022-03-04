Conspiracy to kill Minister is very serious: Jeevan Reddy

MLA and PUC chairman A. Jeevan Reddy said that the conspiracy to kill a Minister is a serious issue and the government will not spare anyone involved in it.

“How did the conspirators find a place in the house of former Lok Sabha member Jithender Reddy? What is the relationship between the conspirators and the former MP? How did BJP leader D.K. Aruna come to know about the kidnaps?” asked Mr. Jeevan Reddy in a release here on Thursday.

“It’s a shame on the part of BJP leaders to offer shelter to conspirators. Those who also provided shelter need to be arrested by the police. I demand DGP and Commissioner of Police to register cases against BJP leaders Jithender Reddy and D.K. Aruna,” said Mr. Jeevan Reddy.