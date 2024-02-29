Consider extending age limit for jobs: Justice Pulla Karthik

February 29, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

Justice Pulla Karthik of Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to consider the representation made by some unemployed persons to extend upper age limit from 46 years to 51 years for candidates appearing for recruitment tests, including that of Group-I services.

Disposing of a writ petition filed by three persons, the judge said the government should take call on the matter in accordance with law as expeditiously as possible within four weeks.

In a separate development, a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T. Vinod Kumar allowed an interim application filed by the special court for CBI cases seeking time to decide discharge petitions connected to MPs and MLAs. The bench extended the time upto April 30 to adjudicate 20 cases pending against MPs and MLAs.