Connect with people, Governor tells IAS officer trainees

Be honest, committed and straight forward, says Tamilisai

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has advised the young IAS officer trainees to connect more with the people to become successful in their career.

“It is important to travel and approach people and know about the issues that concern them. We must be accessible to common people,” the Governor said while speaking to a group of IAS officer trainees of the 2019 batch allotted to Telangana here on Friday.

She exhorted them to be honest, committed, dedicated and straight forward in the discharge of their duties. “There will be challenges of all sorts, but be committed and dedicated to the cause of public good,” the Governor said.

Describing her adoration for the IAS officers, the Governor said people would worship them for their good work. “Be innovative, go out and make your own mark and make a difference in the lives of people wherever you work,” she said.

She congratulated the trainee officers on being allotted to the young State — Telangana — where they would have a lot of scope to be innovative and to contribute for the development of the State.

Director General of Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute Harpreet Singh accompanied the trainee officers to the Raj Bhavan. The trainee officers who interacted with the Governor included Ankit, Chitra Mishra, Deepak Tewari, Garima Agarwal, Hemant Keshav Patil, K. Varun Reddy, Pratima Singh and Rizwan Basha Shaik.

Secretary to the Governor K. Surendra Mohan explained to the trainee officers on the functions of the Governor and Raj Bhavan.