‘Congress will give more seats to Backward Classes than the BRS’

As the Backward Classes (BCs) in Telangana Congress raise demand for a fair share in the allocation of tickets, the party is confident that it will accommodate more than what the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has done.

The BRS has given seats to 22 BC candidates of the 119 seats in Telangana and the Congress leaders say they are confident that the party will ensure any number greater than 22 at any cost. This is not only to stem the criticism from the BRS but also within the party.

Ever since the Screening Committee met in New Delhi, BC leaders within the party have formed a pressure group to press for higher representation to BC communities to recognise their services and also to tap the vote bank. The BC leaders’ argument is that the BRS has given tickets to just 22 candidates and this has caused heartburn among the BC communities.

Some strong communities within the BCs like Mudirajs are angry that not a single candidate from the community was recognised by the BRS party. Congress should not make such mistakes, as the party is known for delivering social justice and has a track record of appointing BCs as PCC presidents and other top positions within the party and the government.

BC leaders meet Revanth

A delegation of the BC leaders consisting of former MPs Ponnam Prabhakar and Suresh Shetkar; TPCC working presidents Mahesh Kumar Goud and Anjan Kumar Yadav met the TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and submitted a memorandum saying that it was his responsibility as well to ensure fair representation.

They also reminded him about the resolution passed by the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) about 40% of seats being reserved for BC communities. In fact, Mr. Revanth Reddy had been going to the public stating that a minimum of 34 seats would be set aside for the BCs and it was also seconded by the AICC incharge Manikrao Thakare at several meetings.

The TPCC president is said to have informed the delegation that he was committed to his statements, and the BC leader should also reach out to the screening committee and the national leadership to create pressure.