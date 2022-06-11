Congress to protest at ED office here when Rahul Gandhi is called fo requestioning

Revanth says none takes KCR seriously at national level

A meeting of senior Telangana Congress leaders decided to sit on a dharna at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Monday when party MP Rahul Gandhi will appear before the agency’s office in New Delhi in the alleged irregularities of the National Herald case.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy later told reporters that the Congress cadre will sit in front of the ED office as long as Rahul Gandhi stays in the agency’s office for questioning. He said they would go in a rally from the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road till the ED office in Basheerbagh and sit on dharna there.

He appealed to party cadre to converge on the venue in support of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi who were responsible for the creation of Telangana. He said the notices were nothing but revenge politics by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah who are experts in diversion politics to hide their failures.

Mr. Reddy said a family that sacrificed for the nation is being targeted by the Modi-Shah duo despite knowing that the case was already closed after Mr. Modi came to power. When there is no transaction of money anywhere how can the ED file a case, he asked and said “BJP’s Whatsapp University” was creating fake news to mislead people? It is in fact insulting the newspaper that played a key role during the freedom struggle.

Hyderabad Bachao

Congress will conduct an all-party meeting on June 15 to send a message to the people that the political parties will continue to put pressure on the government to avert any efforts to dilute the case.

He made light of reports that KCR will float Bharata Rashtra Samiti (BRS) to contest in the country and asked what stopped him from contesting in other states on the TRS symbol itself. “His words cannot be taken seriously given his earlier claims like third front or alternative front,” he said.

If KCR was so interested in spreading the reach of his party in the country let his party contest in the soon-to-be-held bypoll in the Nellore district of AP, he said and dismissed KCR’s national political moves to grab headlines and anoint importance on himself. “National leaders don’t take him seriously at all and that’s why all his earlier efforts have failed.”

Referring to the minor girl’s rape case, he said both the TRS and MIM leaders were together in committing crimes apart from being friends in politics. The Chief Minister’s silence is intriguing even as the entire society has responded and expressed their anguish and anger.

Moreover, the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who takes to Twitter on the smallest of issues in the country and the world is also silent when such a heinous crime was committed in Hyderabad in his constituency. “He seems to have given free hand to his party men to commit crimes and the government is as usual silent.”