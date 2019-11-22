Congress to have a database of civil and social groups

A three-member Congress team led by TPCC general secretary Vinod Reddy explained the initiatives of the party in Telangana in reaching out to the civil and social groups as envisaged by the party’s new wing — Rachanatmak Congress.

Mr. Reddy said he had made a presentation at the Rachanatmak Congress meeting held in New Delhi on how the party had reached out to civil and social groups and drafting all sections into its fight against the TRS government.

He said the alliance of Congress and CPI and also new political parties like Telangana Jana Samiti during the Telangana Assembly elections was a pointer. During that process of strengthening a pressure group against the TRS government’s misrule, he said several NGOs and social organisations were brought under one platform.

The Rachanatmak Congress, he said will help the party strategise in new political situations and coordinate with civil and social groups in the country. A nation-wide database of these organisations will also be set up soon, Mr. Reddy said.