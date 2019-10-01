Congress seeks TJS support for Huzurnagar bypoll

As part of mobilising support of other parties which are not in the fray for Huzurnagar byelection, a Congress delegation called on Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) leadership seeking its support for its candidate N. Padmavathi Reddy.

The delegation comprising former MP Konda Vishveshwar Reddy, former legislator G. Prasad Kumar and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer G. Narayana Reddy met TJS president M. Kodandaram and others in the latter’s office. Speaking after the meeting, Mr. Kodandaram said the Congress party had sought the TJS support in Huzurnagar and they would take a decision after discussing in a party meeting.

Mr. Kodandaram stated that they had stayed away from fray in Huzurnagar as they had limited resources. However, they would support a candidate who would be more efficient to oppose the anti-people policies of the State government and expose its on the failure of not keeping poll promises and other issues.

‘Autocratic rule’

Mr. Vishveshwar Reddy said ideologically both Congress and TJS were alike as they were against the undemocratic and autocratic rule. They had sought TJS support in Huzurnagar as Mr. Kodandaram had good following in the area.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kodandaram lodged a complaint with Additional DGP (Law and Order) against the illegal arrest of Sarpanches Association president Bhumaiah and requested for his immediate release. Stating that the arrest was undemocratic, he alleged that the ruling party was resorting to large-scale irregularities and misuse of official machinery in every byelection. Arresting on the pretext of old cases during the election was not proper, he felt.

Congress leader Mr. Narayana Reddy said the TRS was fearing that Sarpanches Association would defeat its candidate as the farmers did in Nizamabad parliament election earlier this year.