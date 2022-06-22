Congress protests demanding release of Rythu Bandhu immediately

Ahead of the announcement by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on disbursal of Rythu Bandhu funds to farmers from June 28, the Telangana Congress organised rallies in the State and its leaders also met the Agriculture Commissioner Raghunandan Rao.

While TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy wrote a letter to the Chief Minister demanding the release of funds immediately as the farmers were now forced to go to private money lenders with the agriculture season picking up. He said the if the government doesn’t have funds for the scheme it should immediately inform the farmers.

Mr. Reddy said KCR is not appearing in public thus putting doubts on the continuation of the scheme and one thought at least the Finance Minister would review and reveal the details. But he is more interested in politicking than governance, he charged.

Jeevan Reddy rally

Senior leader and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy led a rally of farmers in Jagityal demanding the release of Rythu Bandhu funds immediately. The rally started from Indira Bhavan to the Tehsil office where the farmers sat on a dharna for some time. Later, Mr. Reddy and other Congress leaders met the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and submitted a memorandum to him.

A delegation led by the All India Kisan Congress met the Agriculture Commissioner Raghunandan Rao and submitted a memorandum to him to release the funds immediately.

AICC Secretary, G. Chinna Reddy said the Rythu Bandhu money was to be deposited by the end of March in farmers’ accounts but the delay forced them to go to private lenders. So far farmers have taken Rs. 2,000 crore loans from private lenders and officials are mum despite knowing the situation.