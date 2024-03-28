GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress MLA asks KCR to take lie detector test over phone-tapping charges

March 28, 2024 03:13 am | Updated 03:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Congress MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy addressing a press meet at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Congress MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy addressing a press meet at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Mahabubnagar Congress MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy has dared former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to undergo a lie detector test in the phone-tapping scandal. He also accused BRS working president and MLA K.T. Rama Rao of displaying false bravado and demanded accountability from both of them.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, the Congress MLA alleged that a media channel’s MD Shravan Rao and BRS leader Naveen Rao had extorted huge sums of money by using illegal surveillance methods. Mr. Reddy stressed the need for a thorough investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the incident.

He further alleged that hundreds of acres of land had been transferred in the name of Mr. Naveen Rao via Dharani. Stating that there were several ‘victims’ in the case, Mr. Reddy urged potential victims of phone-tapping to come forward and register complaints. He also urged the police to establish special complaint cells in every district for this.

Moreover, he expressed disappointment with the silence of the Central government on the issue and alleged collusion between BRS and BJP.

On Tuesday, he filed a complaint with DGP Ravi Gupta regarding the suspected tapping of his mobile phone during the Assembly elections last year. He accused BRS leaders and certain police officials of orchestrating the illegal surveillance.

