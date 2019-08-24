Congress leaders to visit Tummidihatti tomorrow

A team of the Telangana Congress led by TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy will visit Tummidihatti in Adilabad district where the previous Congress government had planned to construct the Pranahita Chevella project, on August 26 to ‘expose’ how the TRS government had changed the design to construct the Kaleshwaram project.

The Congress has been alleging that if the project was taken up at Tummidihatti on Pranahita river it would have been completed by now with a cost of ₹38,000 crore to irrigate 16.5 lakh acres. The Kaleshwaram project, they have been alleging, was redesigned by the TRS government for commissions and had put a huge burden on the State exchequer.

The team visiting Tummidihatti will consist of all the party MPs, MLAs, former ministers and senior leaders who contested in the combined Adilabad and Karimagar districts. A team of journalists will also accompany them where the party wants to explain how the barrage at Tummidihatti would have been an easier option with not much financial burden on the State.

Congress leaders said that the originally designed project would also have got the national project status with financial support from the Central government. The State government, they allege, had not sought financial support from the Centre by not submitting the detailed project report (DPR), and this was done fearing exposure of the ‘corrupt’ deals in the project.