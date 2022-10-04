Congress leaders ‘cold shoulder’ Shashi Tharoor

We didn’t have any information on Mr. Tharoor visit, say party leaders

We didn’t have any information on Mr. Tharoor visit, say party leaders

It seems as if there is a wide gap between the Congress party leaders and Shashi Tharoor, the contesting candidate for the president post of the All India Congress Party (AICC). This was clearly visible with no Congress delegates present when Mr. Tharoor arrived at a private hotel on Monday.

Mr. Tharoor was here to campaign for his candidature and seek support from the party delegates.

Surprisingly, there was no information about the visit of Mr. Tharoor to the protocol department at the Gandhi Bhavan, the official headquarters of the Congress party in the State.

“As far as my knowledge, there was no official information regarding the visit of Mr. Tharoor to our protocol department. I had information that he was coming here to attend a programme. I invited him for tea in the morning. However, I could not meet him as one of my relatives passed away, and I have to attend that. I will meet him in New Delhi at a later date,” said TPCC president Mr. Revanth Reddy while speaking to reporters here.