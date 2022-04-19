Congress leaders busy with arrangements for Rahul tour

Madhu Yashki visits Khammam, demands suspension of Puvvada

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders have become busy making arrangements for the scheduled visit of All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Rahul Gandhi to Warangal on May 6.

Congress would be organising ‘Rytu Sangharshana Porata Sabha’ on that day to highlight the problems of farmers in the State. Lok Sabha former member Madhu Yashki Goud has visited Khammam on Tuesday and interacted with party leaders. He requested the party leaders to make Rahul’s visit a grand success.

On April 22, TPCC president Revanth Reddy, Lok Sabha member Komatireddy Venkatareddy and Madhu Yashki Goud would be visiting Warangal to supervise arrangements for the public meeting. On the same day the TPCC chief would be holding a meeting with party workers from Khammam.

On April 23, Mr Revanth Reddy would be holding a meeting with party leaders at Gandhi Bhavan, which would be attended by TPCC, DCC and leaders from affiliate organisations.

While speaking to reporters at Khammam, Mr. Madhu Yashki has demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao suspend Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar for his alleged role in the suicide by a BJP activist in Khammam district. He wondered why the Chief Minister was silent on the issue so far. He also demanded that the Centre order CBI and ED inquiry into the assets accumulated by the family members of Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan, former MP Renuka Chowdhury asked why the Union Home Minister Amit Shah was silent when their party activist had committed suicide unable to bear the harassment by the ruling party in the State. “Minister Puvvada Ajay was the A1 in the suicide of BJP activist. The ACP was also responsible as the suicide took place on the police station premises,” she said. She has also expressed serious objections over the comments made against Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in social media by some TRS activists.