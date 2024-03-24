GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress leader Vamshi Chand Reddy ready for debate over non-local label

Mr. Reddy clarified that Ms. Aruna received her ticket solely on his recommendation as a member of the Pradesh Congress Election Committee in 2009.

March 24, 2024 03:29 am | Updated 03:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader and MP candidate from Mahabubnagar Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy has declared that he was ready for a debate over BJP leader and former Minister D.K. Aruna’s comments labelling him as a non-local candidate.

Addressing a press conference at the DCC office in Mahabubnagar on Saturday, he said that he has utmost respect for women and does not wish to bring personal life into politics. He condemned Ms. Aruna’s remarks, asserting that she had claimed credit for his past victory as MLA from Kalwakurthy.

Mr. Reddy clarified that Ms. Aruna received her ticket solely on his recommendation as a member of the Pradesh Congress Election Committee in 2009. He highlighted his victory in 2014 despite Ms. Aruna’s attempts to defeat him, crediting the people of Kalvakurthy for their support.

Mr. Reddy underscored his seniority within the Congress party, noting that his AICC membership in 2006 compared to Ms. Aruna’s in 2014, and his role as the secretary of AICC at the national level. Ms. Aruna served as vice-president of the PCC only in the State, he said and accused her of engaging in opportunistic politics.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.