‘Congress laid foundation for today’s India’

Telangana Congress celebrated Independence Day hoisting the national flag at Gandhi Bhavan followed by the Azadi ka Gaurav Yatra from the party headquarters to Jawaharlal Nehru statue in Abids wherein all the senior leaders participated.

TPCC working president, Mahesh Kumar Goud hoisted the national flag at Gandhi Bhavan in the presence of senior leaders including AICC Secretary Nadeem Javed, working presidents J. Geetha Reddy, Mohd Azharuddin and Anjan Kumar Yadav, former Minister Mohd Shabbir Ali and Youth Congress leader Shivsena Reddy.

Mr. Mahesh Goud recalled the contribution and sacrifices of the Congress in the freedom struggle and how first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru shaped the present India with his vision. India’s per capita income was ₹200 when the country gained Independence and today it was ₹2 lakh thanks to the foundation laid by Nehru and his team.

He said today’s rulers, whose ideologues were never part of the Independence struggle, were claiming to be the champions of India’s freedom struggle and undermining the contribution of that generation that sacrificed everything including their personal assets. Now they were selling every asset of the country created by the previous Congress governments, he said.

TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy, who has COVID symptoms, unfurled the flag at his residence. He called upon people to reject the divisive ideology of the BJP government. He said Jawaharlal Nehru laid the country’s foundation with team spirit despite heavy odds against the county 75 years ago. But their aim was to maintain social harmony and develop the country with nothing concrete in front of them.

The Congress leaders took out a rally from Gandhi Bhavan to Abids and paid respects at the Jawaharlal Nehru’s statue in which senior leaders including the Nalgonda MP and former TPCC president, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy participated.

Modi criticised

Former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trying to paint an image that the Congress had nothing to do with patriotism. He said two Prime Ministers from the Gandhi family laid down their lives for the nation and Mr. Modi’s claims were laughable. “Did Modi ever carry the national flag before he became Gujarat Chief Minister,” he asked.

Blaming Mr. Modi for ruining the country on the economic front, he said it was the Congress vision that was reflected in the present India.