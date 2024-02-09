Congress ‘finalises’ 10 names for Parliament

February 09, 2024 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress has reportedly finalised candidates for 10 Parliament seats even as the process of selection of candidates is on with 306 aspirants applying for the 17 Parliament seats in the State.

Highly placed sources in the party said that 10 names are already on the mind of the high command given their winnability, seniority and acceptability with the social balance taken into account. The names however will not be revealed now as a political strategy.

Though there are 17 seats in Telangana, the contest will be only for 16 seats as the All India Majils-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) sits strong on the Hyderabad seat that is now represented by Asaduddin Owaisi.

The party is facing a tough task in Khammam and Nalgonda seats in the selection, though it is confident of winning both, where the kith and kin of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, senior leaders like K. Jana Reddy, V Hanmanth Rao and Renuka Chowdary are seeking a ticket.

The high command has clarity on whom to field in two seats while Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is clear about Mahabubnagar and Chevella seats that are being handled by him as a part of the party’s distribution of seats among senior leaders. He is said to have clarity on the candidates in these two constituencies.

In the remaining seats, the party is taking into account winnability as the prime criterion as Mr. Revanth Reddy will be keen to strengthen himself in the party and also enhance his image in New Delhi by winning majority seats. In the seats reserved for SC and ST candidates - more or less the names are also shortlisted.

In a couple of seats where the party looks a bit weak - there is a likelihood of some candidates joining from other parties. Sitting BRS MP from Peddapalli constituency Venkatesh Netha has already switched over to the Congress.

The party is desperate to win the Medak seat that has been eluding it since it was last represented by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi way back in 1980. Recently four BRS MLAs from Medak created a stir meeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence. Medak is one seat where the BRS is pinning its hopes on to win comfortably but that confidence is burst with the MLAs meeting the CM.