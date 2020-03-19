Congress files two sets of nominations for MLC seat

Congress party filed two separate sets of nominations while TRS and BJP filed one more set each for the MLC election from the Nizamabad Local Bodies’ constituency, here on Thursday. District Congress Committee president Manala Mohan Reddy and party leader S. Subash Reddy submitted separate sets of nominations to the Collector and Returning Officer C. Narayana Reddy.

Led by former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir and other party leaders Subash Reddy arrived at the Collector office while Manala along with the Kamareddy District Congress president Kailash Srinivas Rao filed one set of papers. Former DCC presidents Gadugu Gangadhar and Taher Bin Hamdan, former MLC R. Bhupathi Reddy, Kesa Venu and Srinivas were among those who were present on the occasion.

Rajya Sabha Member (elect) K.R. Suresh Reddy and Member of Parliament from Zaheerabad B.B. Patil along with AIMIM leader and Deputy Mayor Idris and party leader Fayaz filed one set of nomination on behalf of former MP K. Kavitha. MLC V.G. Goud also accompanied them. Ms. Kavitha submitted two sets of nominations on Wednesday.

On the other hand, BJP leader P. Laxminarayana who filed papers on Wednesday filed another set of papers on Thursday, last date for filing of nominations.