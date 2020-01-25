Congress candidate fails to get even a single vote

In a surprising incident, a Congress candidate who contested the ward member elections from Vemulawada municipality failed to secure at least a single vote during the counting of votes on Saturday.

On the other hand, NOTA secured five votes and 14 votes were rejected or invalid during the counting of votes.

Congress candidate Nagarani Esaravelli contested the elections from 17th ward of Vemulawada municipality. But, she did not secure at least a single vote including her own and her proposers. Another candidate Gunti Bhavani secured only one vote in the elections. Surprisingly, an Independent candidate Divya Chinthapani was declared elected from the ward.

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar expressed concern and shock over the Congress candidate not getting at least a single vote in the elections. Expressing doubts over the conduct of elections, he said they would conduct internal inquiry and appeal to the district election authorities also to conduct inquiry into the way elections were held.