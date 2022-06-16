Congress, BJP trying to gain political mileage, says Harish Rao

Ready to discuss with Gudatipally oustees, says Minister

Ready to discuss with Gudatipally oustees, says Minister

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that opposition Congress and BJP are trying to derive political mileage on Gouravelli issue and urged the oustees not fall in their trap.

“The opposition parties are trying to stall irrigation projects to Husnabad area. In the past too, the opposition parties instigated oustees and made them attack police on Kondapochamma and Mallannasagar issues. They are unable to digest supply of water to lakhs of acres,” commented Mr. Harish Rao while addressing a press conference in Siddipet cotton market yard on Wednesday.

Alleging that some local people are creating obstructions for the works being taken up by irrigation officials, besides damaging some equipment, the Minister said that the police have provided protection as sought by the Irrigation department officials. He alleged that both the Congress and the BJP have spoiled the peaceful environment.

Expressing serious objections over stalling of works at Regonda pump house which is no way connected to Gudatipally, the Minister said that as much as 3,816 acres was already acquired for Gouravelli reservoir and for the remaining 84 acres, the compensation amount would be deposited in the court if they have already approached the court. “We are ready to do hold discussions with oustees for justice as per LA Act 2013. I am appealing them not to fall in the trap of opposition parties trying to prevent supply of irrigation to Husnabad area,” said Mr. Rao.

Stating that the highest compensation of Rs. 15 lakh per acre was offered to the oustees of Gouravelli reservoir, he said that a compensation amount of Rs. 200 crore paid was to oustees while farmers of 84 acres rejected to accept the offer. Similarly, compensation was paid to owners of 683 houses out of the total 693 house owners in 2015 itself and owners of five houses sought resurvey while there are family disputes in five houses, he added.

“Motors to run the pump house are brought from China and they have three years warranty. We have to test them before the expiry of warranty period. Who will be responsible if the motors are not tested in the stipulate period?” asked Mr Rao.

Zilla Parishad chairperson V. Roja Sharma, MLCs Dr. Yadava Reddy, Farooq Hussain and others were present.