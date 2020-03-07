Congress, BJP lists out TRS government failures on many fronts

The Opposition Congress and the BJP have come down heavily against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for its failure to keep several promises made to the people and also making the Governor recite lies in her address to the joint sitting of the Legislature.

Speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address in the Assembly on Saturday, Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy alleged that the State government had been making the poor continuously wait for the last six years for the double-bedroom houses promised to them by stating that they were under construction. Except in a handful of villages in Gajwel, Siddipet and Sircilla constituencies the 2BHK houses were not given to the needy anywhere in the State, he pointed out.

He suggested the government to provide at least 1BHK house to the poor or give money to those having house sites since they were losing hopes on getting 2BHK houses. He also sought to know the fate of unemployment allowance promised before the elections.

Mr. Rajagopal Reddy criticised the government on the Mission Bhagiratha scheme stating that water had reached only 40% of households so far in spite of the Chief Minister’s repeated statements before the 2018 Assembly elections that they would not seek votes without giving treated drinking water to every household in the State. He alleged that nearly ₹50,000 crore borrowed for the scheme had helped only to fill the pockets of contractors.

On the 24×7 free power to agriculture, the Congress MLA said no farmer in the State was seeking uninterrupted supply as it had been harming the groundwater table badly. He suggested the government to call for intelligence reports as to what the farmers were thinking about it before taking a decision. He stated that 12-hour supply a day, 6 hours during the day and 6 hours in the night, was sufficient.

He also lashed out at the government on its idea of going for new Secretariat and sought to know the rationale behind carving out 23 new districts. Closure of Secretariat was denying not only the people but also the elected representatives an opportunity to meet ministers to represent their constituents’ problems. “Meeting the Chief Minister is more difficult than having ‘darshan’ of Venkateswara Swamy,” he remarked.

Another Congress legislator D. Anasuya alias Seethakka suggested the ruling party to stop blaming the previous combined State administration for all the ills stating that many of the ruling party functionaries were also part of the decision-making then. Lone legislator of BJP T. Raja Singh also criticised the government for not keeping its promises.