Congress announces ₹ 1 lakh aid to Yelapatar rape and murder victim’s family

The Congress Party on Monday announced ₹1 lakh as aid to Yellapatar rape and murder victim’s the family belonging to Gosampalle in Khanapur mandal of Nirmal district. A team of Congress leaders led by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka called on the distraught family at their home and interacted with them.

Earlier, the team visited the crime spot between Yellapatar and Ramnaik tanda habitations in Lingapur mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district to find out facts. The leaders, including Manthani MLA D. Sridhar Babu, former MP Ramesh Rathod, KB Asifabad District Congress president K. Vishwaprasad Rao, Sirpur Assembly constituency in charge Palvai Harish Babu, interacted with the villagers and concerned police officers to ascertain facts of the case.

Incontinent liquor sales

Later addressing the media, the CLP leader hit out at the government for incontinent sale of liquor to boost the State’s income. “In all the cases the accused were in an inebriated condition when committing the heinous crimes,” he pointed out while recounting the gory incidents which took place in the State recently, and demanding a check on free flow of liquor.

Mr. Vikramarka was severely critical of the manner in which the State is being administered by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. “Attend office, monitor the situation,” he suggested. Further, he demanded Mr. Rao take responsibility for the pathetic state of affairs regarding women’s safety.

‘Is this Bangaru Telangana?’

MLA Sridhgar Babu demanded to know the government’s plan to reassure women in the wake of the series of heinous crimes against them, and even minor girls. “Is this the Bangaru Telangana you had promised,” he questioned the Chief Minister while criticising him for the State’s degenerated condition.

Coincinding with the Congress team’s visit, KB Asifabad Superintendent of Police M. Malla Reddy issued a press note detailing the status of the Yellapatar case. The note also mentioned that the victim’s family will get all the financial aid from the government in addition to free education for her two children.