Cong. promises not being implemented: BJP leader

Published - June 11, 2024 07:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BJP legislature party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy has demanded Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to immediately start implementing the “420 promises and guarantees” made by the Congress during the Assembly elections last year, and reiterated during the Parliament elections, or clearly specify from when they will be implemented.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, released during a press conference in the city on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy said that the ruling party had won 64 Assembly seats and eight Parliament seats, with the help of “promises made” before polls, but by not ensuring that these benefits reached the intended beneficiaries, it is actually ‘cheating’ the common man.

Except for the free bus ride for women, none of the other assurances like farm loan waiver, bonus to farmers for every quintal of paddy produced, financial assistance for women, stipend for the unemployed youth, enhanced pensions and several others, have only remained on paper, he charged.

He said that the Chief Minister can no longer hide under the model code of conduct but start taking steps without any delay since the elections are done and dusted.

“The guarantees were supposed to have been reaching the people within 100 days of coming to power. The elections and code helped the government to avoid the issue. But, people including farmers have shown their disapproval by electing eight MPs from our party. It is a setback since Mr. Revanth Reddy himself had termed Lok Sabha polls as “referendum on his six month government”, he said.

The BJP leader said the party will stand by people and will ensure the government does not forget the guarantees’ implementation, he said and also questioned the Congress regime about the “lack of progress” in the investigation into Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, Dharani revenue portal, and phone-tapping case.

