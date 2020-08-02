‘Cong. leaders do not have right to flay CM’

Asserting that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would not take any decision against the prospects of Telangana farmers with respect to sharing of water with Andhra Pradesh, Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy said that Congress leaders should not criticise the government on this.

“It is a fact that the AP government is illegally going ahead with the upgradation works of Pothireddypadu head regulator on the Krishna to draw additional water. Mr. KCR had already petitioned the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on this issue,” the Council chairman said.

He added that they were the same Congress leaders who not only remained silent when they were in power in united AP, but also supported it, and as a result more than the allotted share of water was withdrawn.

“Congress leaders do not have the moral right, or even qualify, to criticise Mr. KCR. The rightful share of Telangana, even if a drop lost, will be achieved,” he said.

Mr. Sukender Reddy, speaking to reporters at Chityal, reiterated that the KRMB by earlier acknowledging petitions from Telangana had directed AP to stop proceeding further on the project.