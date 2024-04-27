Conference on emerging libraries begins at NIT-Warangal

April 27, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

A two-day national conference on emerging libraries and information technology began at central library, National Institute of Technology (NIT-Warangal) on Saturday. Director Bidyadhar Subudhi said researchers of library sciences from across the country are participating in the event. Conference director D.G. Rathinasabapathy said the conference received over 170 papers and 120 papers were shortlisted for the presentation. He said around 150 researchers in library sciences are participating in the conference.