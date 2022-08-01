Conditional bail to accused in Secunderabad Railway Station violence case

Telangana High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to 16 youngsters who were lodged in prison on charges of indulging in violence at Secunderabad Railway Station a few weeks ago during protests against Centre’s Agnipath scheme.

Justice K. Surender of the HC, who heard the bail pleas, directed that each of the 16 petitioners seeking bail should furnish personal bonds of ₹20,000. They should also furnish two sureties for the satisfaction of the magistrate concerned.

The judge also imposed a condition that all the petitioners should appear before the police station concerned once in a week for six weeks. The petitioners claimed that they hailed from poor agricultural and labour families and were not involved in the violence.

They said they were ready to comply with any conditions imposed by the court for their release on bail.