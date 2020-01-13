Concern over lower voter turnout in urban areas

State Election Commissioner V. Nagi Reddy has expressed concern over the relatively low turnout of electors in the elections held in urban local bodies as compared to the rural areas and said there was need to improve the situation.

The SEC directed the officials concerned to take up awareness campaign to educate people about the need to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming elections to 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations across the State. Mr. Nagi Reddy made these comments during a video conference with the district collectors to review their preparedness for the smooth conduct of the elections.

Elections to all but Karimnagar Municipal Corporation are slated to be held on January 22 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 14. Election for Karimnagar corporation would be held on January 24 and the results would be declared on January 27. With Tuesday being the last date for withdrawal of nominations in a majority of the ULBs, Mr. Nagi Reddy reviewed the arrangements that had been made for the polls.

Symbol allocation

He wanted the officials concerned to exercise adequate caution while allocating symbols to the contesting candidates and verify the information pertaining to the candidates printed in the ballot papers. The municipal commissioners on their part should take steps to publish ward-wise voters’ lists in areas where the exercise was yet to be completed.

Steps should be taken to ensure that voters carried any one of the prescribed identification cards with them while entering the polling stations. The second phase of training to the officials drafted on polling duties should be completed at the earliest while the officials concerned should hold meetings with the police officers to finalise the security arrangements that should be made at the polling stations. The information relating to security arrangements and related aspects should be communicated to the contesting political parties as well as voters in the respective ULBs.