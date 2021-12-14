Complete seniority lists in a time-bound manner: CS

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has stressed the need to complete preparation of seniority lists of employees for their re-allotment to the new local cadres.

The process should be done in a transparent manner strictly adhering to the timelines. Utmost care should be taken to ensure that all employees were allocated and no one was left behind. The Chief Secretary, accompanied by senior officials, held a video conference on Tuesday with district collectors to review the progress of re-allocation of employees in line with the new Presidential Order.

He said employees working on deputation in other departments would have to be shown in their parent department. Close coordination and monitoring is essential to ensure the smooth completion of the entire process.

He complimented the collectors of Rangareddy, Nizamabad, Warangal and Mahabubnagar for completing seniority lists in the erstwhile districts in a time-bound manner. The administration of the remaining five erstwhile districts (excluding Hyderabad) should compile the seniority list in all categories duly taking preference by all employees.