Comments deliberate ahead of Munugode byelections and Ganesh fest

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that Bharatiya Janata Party legislator T Raja Singh’s comments were deliberately made to vitiate the communal atmosphere ahead of the Ganesh Chathurthi festival and the Munugode byelection.

Reiterating his stand, Mr Owaisi said that the BJP was making attempts to create communal riots in the city. He also pointed out that days after Ganesh Chathurthi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, Milad-un-Nabi, would be celebrated.

Mr Owaisi said that the objectionable comments were part of a policy decision of the BJP to make hateful comments about Prophet Muhammad and Islam.