Cold weather prevails across the State

Maximum day temperatures likely to go up

Cold conditions continued to prevail in parts of Telangana with Arli in Adilabad district recording 6.2 degree Celsius, while Adilabad recorded 8.8 degree Celsius, which was the identical night temperature at the University of Hyderabad here on Sunday night.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) and TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) in their respective bulletins indicated that while the maximum-day temperatures are likely to rise up and be in the range of 28-31 degree Celsius, minimum-night temperatures are to remain in range of 13-16 degree Celsius.

City too has been becoming warm with 33 degree C recorded today, two degrees above normal and 13.4 degree in the night, three degrees below normal.

Forecast is fog/mist in the morning and mainly clear sky. No major change in the temperatures is likely. Dry weather is to prevail.

Record rainfall

However, TSDPS also stated that the State received 35.8 mm cumulative rainfall in January, which is highest rainfall received during the last 27 years (based on 1989-2022 data) with highest 24 hours rainfall of 138 mm recorded on Jan.12 in Nallabally (Warangal).

The earlier record was 39.3 mm received in 1995. Normal rainfall for January is 6.6 mm.