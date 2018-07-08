Coal production takes a hit

Coal mining operations in the opencast projects at Sattupalli and Manuguru mandals in the Kothagudem region were affected due to heavy rains since Friday midnight.

Sources said that moderate to heavy rains lashed many parts of the coal belt region in the district in the last 24 hours.

Heavy rain hampered coal mining operations at the Jalagam Vengala Rao (JVR) opencast project affecting coal production to the tune of nearly 15,000 tonnes, sources said.

Many parts of the district including Chandrugonda, Annapureddypalli, Sujathnagar, Bhadrachalam, and Dummugudem mandals received heavy rainfall interspersed with brief pauses throughout Saturday.

Several forest streams were swollen in Gundala and Allapalli mandals following heavy rainfall in the upper reaches of various rivers resulting in hardships to tribal people living in far-flung habitations in the remote tribal pockets.

The seasonal changes brought about by the incessant rains led to outbreak of fevers and other seasonal ailments in Tekulacheruvu village in Burgampadu mandal, sources said.