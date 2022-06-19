Coal Minister urged to revise pension

Special Correspondent June 19, 2022 19:43 IST

Several pensioners getting less than ₹1,000 per month for the last 24 years

Singareni Retired Employees’ Association has requested Union Minister of Coal and Mines Prahlad Joshi to revise and enhance the pension of coal sector employees, as it has not been revised for the last 24 years although it has to be enhanced every three years as per the 1998 pension scheme. In a letter addressed to the Union Minister, president of the association D. Ramchander Rao stated that several pensioners were getting less than ₹1,000 per month for the last 24 years and were struggling to make both ends meet with such a paltry amount. He brought to the Union Minister’s notice that an MP had raised the issue in Parliament during its last session and about 40 MPs from different parts of the country having coal mines have represented the matter to the Coal Ministry. Further, he noted that Union Minister of Road Transport, Highways and Ports Nitin Gadkari had written to the Coal Minister requesting best possible relief to pensioners.



