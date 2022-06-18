CMO conspired for attacks at railway station

TRS activists attacked Central government offices at Warangal: Bandi Sanjay

TRS activists attacked Central government offices at Warangal: Bandi Sanjay

BJP Sate president Bandi Sanjay Kumar made serious allegations stating that Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has conspired for attacks at Secunderabad railway station on Friday. He also alleged that during the last journey of Rakesh on Saturday at Warangal, who died in police firing at Secunderabad a day before, the TRS activists attacked the Central government offices and put them on fire.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders from the erstwhile Karimnagar district at Karimnagar on Saturday, Mr. Sanjay Kumar said that ‘internal clashes’ began in the TRS for the Chief Minister’s post and the party was going to split shortly. He urged the army recruitment aspirants not to get carried away by misinformation.

“The conspiracy for destruction of assets at Secunderabad railway station took place at the CMO and planned by the ‘Strategist’. The firing was made by the state police. Even then, the blame was thrown on the Centre. The attack on Central Government offices by TRS activists and putting fire to them during the last journey of Rakesh at Warangal is a clear indication of the ruling party involvement. People and those attending army recruitment examinations should keep this in mind,” said Mr. Sanjay Kumar.

Stating that as ‘fight for power’ began in the TRS among Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao, MLC Kavitha and MP J. Santosh Kumar as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is showing interest in national politics, Mr. Sanjay said that the party would split vertically irrespective of who was made as Chief Minister.

Alleging that the state has been facing several problems like that of students agitation at IIIT, Basara and oustees protests at Gudatipally, the BJP president said that the incident at the railway station was aimed at diverting the public attention from the scheduled BJP national executive that would be held at Hyderabad next month.