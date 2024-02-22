CM warns of stringent action if unnecessary power cuts are reported

February 22, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said that the government will initiate stringent action against the staff and officials of the Energy department if instances of unnecessary power cuts are reported.

The State had enough energy resources to meet the current demand and the government had not announced any power cuts. There was in fact increase in power supply compared to the past. The Chief Minister expressed unhappiness over the reports of power cuts in several areas in the recent past and said this was because of the negligent attitude of a section of officers and staff. Mr. Revanth Reddy said he got reports that vested interests were trying to create apprehensions over the power supply situation to tarnish the image of the government and action would be initiated against such officials and staff. It was the responsibility of the Energy department officials to rebut the adverse propaganda on power supply situation.

The Chief Minister questioned the Energy department officials on the issue during the review meeting on Gruha Jyoti and supply of ₹500 an LPG cylinder to eligible beneficiaries. TSTransco and TSGenco chairman and managing director S.A.M. Rizvi said that the utilities supplied more power during the last two months compared to the same period last year.

Mr. Revanth Reddy responded asking the official to explain the reasons why there was interruption in power supply in areas covered under three sub-stations. Officials told the Chief Minister that it was the responsibility of the DE concerned to monitor the load in the respective sub-stations and problem arose as it did not take place.

The Chief Minister wanted the officials concerned to take stringent action against such staff who were found guilty of dereliction of duties. Officials should also alert the consumers under the respective sub-stations in advance in the event of any repairs or technical issues in their jurisdiction. He said field-level officers appointed during the previous regime were “over enthusiastic” in tarnishing the image of the government. In the event of power interruption for more than five minutes, the officials concerned should immediately review the situation and take remedial measures.

The State government had taken steps to provide power supply in tune with the demand. Action plan for providing uninterrupted supply during February-April, the peak season, was already in place. Power supply to the tune of 264.95 million units was made between February 1 and 13 as against the 242.44 million units during the same period last year. Similarly, supply of 243.12 million units was made in January this year as compared with 230.54 million units during the same month last year.