CM wants quality works at Yadadri in accordance with aagama sastras

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao exhorted the officials concerned to ensure standards of quality in the construction of Yadadri temple and ensure that the works are in accordance with the aagamasastras.

The Chief Minister said there is no need to hasten the works on renovation of the temple and the officials concerned should ensure quality duly following the rules laid down in the scriptures. The Chief Minister, accompanied by officials of various departments, inspected the ongoing works on the temple during his visit to Yadadri on Tuesday.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was particularly keen on the works being done at Sanctum Sanctorum, Dhwajastambham, Mada Streets and Kitchen besides the arrangements being made for devotees in queue lines. He expressed satisfaction that works on the renovation of the temple reflected traditions. Mr. Rao said these works could not be done by setting deadlines as adequate precautions should be taken on all aspects involved in the construction of the temple. Steps should be initiated to ensure that the structure of the Sanctum Sanctorum was not disturbed and efforts should be made to see that the construction was strong.

Recalling that Yadadri was an ancient temple where performing pujas to the presiding deity was handed over as tradition for generations, he said the temple was attracting significant number of foreign devotees too. Lakhs of devotees would visit the temple once restoration works were completed and steps should be taken to ensure that there was no inconvenience to the pilgrims who come for darshan of Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the quality of works and complimented the sculptors for their work. The hard work by 560 sculptors who worked for more than four years was reflected in the form of great walls and other structures, he said directing the officials concerned to ensure that there was green cover including gardens for a pleasant atmosphere around the temple precincts.

Mr. Rao later inspected the works on the ring road around Yadadri besides visiting the cottages that were being constructed as part of the presidential suite for the VVIPs. He wanted the officials to equip the presidential suites in such a way that they could accommodate VVIPs like the President or the Prime Minister comfortably. According to an official release, he wanted the officials to develop the Baswapuram reservoir and Mylargudem tank near the presidential suite as a tourist spot.