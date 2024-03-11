CM wants basic amenities to be improved in government-run schools 

March 11, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the Education department officials to take steps to improve basic amenities in the government-run schools.

Improvement in the amenities should ensure that there is clear change in the functioning of the schools and instil confidence among the people on the State-run schools. Steps should be taken to provide electricity free of cost to all the government-run schools with immediate effect. The Chief Minister gave the directions during a review meeting with senior officials on the basic amenities in the government schools on Sunday.

He wanted the officials concerned to explore options for entrusting the responsibility of basic amenities as well as provision of school uniforms to students to women self-help groups. This was to ensure twin benefits of providing a helping hand to SHG women and ensuring that there were no lapses in the maintenance of amenities in the State-run schools.

He wanted the department officials to study the best practices in other States and see that funds for creation of basic amenities in government schools were released through the green channel. Steps should be taken to set up digital classrooms in the schools so that students could be imparted coaching with experts through the T-SAT channel. At the same time, focus should be on installing solar panels in the schools as well as to mobilise the required funds especially through corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Effort should also be made to raise funds required for improving the amenities from the NRIs, he said adding officials should ensure that the status of schools were posted on the government website. The Chief Minister wanted the works to be completed before the end of summer vacation.

Mr. Revanth Reddy wanted the officials to make a comprehensive study of the National Education Policy of the Central government in consultation with educationists and experts.

He favoured an institution on the lines of the Indian School of Business to supervise the operation of the proposed Skill University. The meeting also discussed about introduction of facial recognition system to monitor the attendance of staff and officials at different levels in the government offices.