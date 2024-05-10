GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM urges voters to elect Vamshi Chand Reddy from Mahabubnagar for progress of Palamuru region

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy strongly criticized both BJP candidate D. K. Aruna and her party for their alleged inaction regarding regional development

Published - May 10, 2024 08:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy speaking at a Jana Jatara meeting in Maktal during an election campaign on Friday. Mahabubnagar candidate Vamshichand Reddy is also seen.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy cautioned against supporting parties that threaten communal harmony and the state’s progress singling out the BJP for alleged attempts to manipulate constitutional provisions, including reservation policies. He opined that the election of BJP government at the Centre would cause regression.

Speaking at a Jana Jatara meeting in Maktal during an election campaign on Friday, Mr. Reddy strongly criticized both BJP candidate D. K. Aruna and her party for their alleged inaction regarding regional development. He warned that Ms. Aruna’s victory would perpetuate ‘bungalow politics’ and benefit only the sand mafia.

Stressing the imperative for progress in the Palamuru region, Mr. Reddy urged voters of the Mahabubanagar Lok Sabha constituency to support Congress candidate Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy. Mr. Reddy also flayed the former BRS government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao for neglecting irrigation projects in the region though the Krishna River yields 52% of the water in this region in Telangana.

Mr. Reddy passionately appealed to voters to unite behind Congress candidate Vamshi Chand Reddy, assuring to prioritize Palamuru’s development if elected. He framed the election as a pivotal battle for the region’s dignity and called for a decisive victory for the party.

Addressing the demand to reclassify the Mudiraj caste from BC-D to BC-A, Mr. Reddy emphasized the necessity of electing a Congress government at the Centre. He asserted that only a Congress government could reclassify the Valmiki Boya caste as Scheduled Tribe and ensure Scheduled Caste categorisation.

