CM to visit Wanaparthy on December 19

‘Karne Tanda lift irrigation scheme will create history’

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Wanaparthy on December 19 to participate in several programmes, including inauguration of Collectorate, double bedroom houses, marketyard at Chityal, laying foundation stone for Karne tanda lift irrigation scheme, medical college, groundnut research centre and sub-registrar office.

Disclosing these details at a preparatory meeting held in Wanaparthy on Wednesday, Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy said that Karne Tanda lift irrigation scheme will create history as several tandas will be supplied with water under this scheme.

“Usually tribal habitations are hilly areas and we are going to provide water to these tandas at an estimated cost of ₹76.19 crore. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will lay foundation stone for the project. We have completed the construction of seven tmcft capacity Yedula reservoir within 22 months. Many farmers cooperated in completing the project beyond party lines and we thank all of them. The project could not be realised without their support,” said Mr. Niranjan Reddy.

The Minister also visited the meeting place, Collectorate and double bedroom houses along with officials.