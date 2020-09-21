CM to review Dharani portal design today

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao wanted the Dharani Portal, conceived as one stop solution for revenue related transactions, to be designed in such a way that services are offered to the people in a transparent manner.

The portal was part of the reforms initiated by the government in the revenue administration. The Chief Minister has decided to hold a high level meeting on Tuesday to discuss the manner in which the portal should be designed.

The officials concerned were accordingly directed to attend the meeting with complete information, an official release said.