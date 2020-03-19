CM to request for access to CCMB to screen patients

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the video conference with the chief ministers on Friday, to ban all international flights immediately.

Addressing a media conference, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said so far 1,165 people were quarantined in Hyderabad and those who requested to be sent home too would be under government’s medical supervision. Initially, those who came from seven countries and later 11 countries were quarantined but now the virus had spread to 161 countries. Thus, every one coming from overseas would be quarantined, he said.

He said there were six screening centres in the State and they would also request the Prime Minister to let the State use the facility at the CCMB.

Ruling out that the State was not imposing prohibitory orders under Section 144 to prevent gathering of people, he said he expected people to voluntarily refrain from gathering in groups and adhere to safety and preventive measures and cooperate with the government to keep the State safe from onslaught of COVID -19.

The government was not in favour of shut down and bring the State to a standstill. They would let various sectors function but emphasis would be on measures to be taken by people to check spread of virus.

Even Muslim religious elders who met him on Thursday said they would shut down Shadikhanas and limit gatherings, he said.